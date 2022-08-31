Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 5th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the auto parts company on Monday, September 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st.

Miller Industries Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Miller Industries stock opened at $23.59 on Wednesday. Miller Industries has a one year low of $21.89 and a one year high of $37.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.28 and its 200 day moving average is $25.76. The firm has a market cap of $269.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 0.94.

Get Miller Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Miller Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Miller Industries

Miller Industries Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Miller Industries by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 47,222 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 10,292 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Miller Industries by 654.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 45,390 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 39,373 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Miller Industries by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 41,474 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 8,798 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Miller Industries by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,861 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Miller Industries by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,056 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells towing and recovery equipment. The company offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flatbed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms, which are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Miller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Miller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.