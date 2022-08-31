Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 5th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the auto parts company on Monday, September 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st.
Miller Industries Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of Miller Industries stock opened at $23.59 on Wednesday. Miller Industries has a one year low of $21.89 and a one year high of $37.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.28 and its 200 day moving average is $25.76. The firm has a market cap of $269.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 0.94.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered Miller Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.
Miller Industries Company Profile
Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells towing and recovery equipment. The company offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flatbed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms, which are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.
