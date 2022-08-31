Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Shares Gap Up to $74.57

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $74.57, but opened at $78.25. Mirati Therapeutics shares last traded at $79.24, with a volume of 6,991 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Guggenheim raised shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $105.00 to $111.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mirati Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.54.

Get Mirati Therapeutics alerts:

Mirati Therapeutics Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Insider Buying and Selling

Mirati Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MRTX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($3.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.53) by $0.35. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.24% and a negative net margin of 824.57%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 million. Analysts anticipate that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -14.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mirati Therapeutics news, Director Bruce L. A. Carter sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.49, for a total value of $854,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $514,735.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mirati Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 102.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 307.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 211.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mirati Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirati Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.