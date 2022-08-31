Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.86.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Mister Car Wash from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Mister Car Wash from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Mister Car Wash from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Mister Car Wash from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

Get Mister Car Wash alerts:

Mister Car Wash Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of Mister Car Wash stock opened at $9.88 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.16. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Mister Car Wash has a 1 year low of $9.84 and a 1 year high of $19.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mister Car Wash

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Mister Car Wash news, CEO John Lo-Minn Lai sold 34,215 shares of Mister Car Wash stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total transaction of $392,446.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,838,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,553,786.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Jedidiah Marc Gold sold 5,378 shares of Mister Car Wash stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total value of $61,685.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 838,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,617,870.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO John Lo-Minn Lai sold 34,215 shares of Mister Car Wash stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total value of $392,446.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,838,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,553,786.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 44,513 shares of company stock valued at $510,564. 71.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCW. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Mister Car Wash by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. now owns 219,213,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,991,870,000 after buying an additional 4,051,981 shares during the last quarter. Crow s Nest Holdings LP raised its holdings in shares of Mister Car Wash by 221.1% in the first quarter. Crow s Nest Holdings LP now owns 3,784,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,976,000 after buying an additional 2,606,011 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Mister Car Wash by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 9,989,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899,664 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mister Car Wash by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,926,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mister Car Wash by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,091,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,990 shares during the last quarter.

Mister Car Wash Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. As of June 16, 2022, it operated 407 car wash locations in 21 states. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mister Car Wash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mister Car Wash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.