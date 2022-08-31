Mithril (MITH) Trading Up 0.2% Over Last 7 Days

Mithril (MITH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 31st. In the last week, Mithril has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. One Mithril coin can now be bought for $0.0243 or 0.00000120 BTC on exchanges. Mithril has a market capitalization of $24.29 million and approximately $7.09 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00009052 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.58 or 0.00210534 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000279 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX (BOX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Trillium (TT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Mithril Coin Profile

Mithril is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Mithril is mith.io. The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Mithril is medium.com/mithriltoken.

Mithril Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mithril Network is a decentralized social media platform. It allows users to mine Mithril tokens through something they named “Social Mining” that consists of each user's posting and interactions in the Mithril ecosystem. These actions will generate MITH tokens for the user to spend in Mithril Network applications such as dating services, premium content channels, and live-stream applications. The Mithril Token (MITH) is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum network. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mithril should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mithril using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

