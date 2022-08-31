Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 143,752 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 1,284,691 shares.The stock last traded at $2.30 and had previously closed at $2.30.

MFG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut Mizuho Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Mizuho Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $29.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.44.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Alera Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mizuho Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Mizuho Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC bought a new stake in Mizuho Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, and Asset Management Company.

