MobieCoin Self Reported Market Cap Tops $4.34 Million (MBX)

MobieCoin (MBX) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 30th. One MobieCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MobieCoin has a market cap of $4.34 million and approximately $30,902.00 worth of MobieCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MobieCoin has traded down 6.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MobieCoin alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $575.89 or 0.02845071 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004901 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001630 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002249 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.66 or 0.00811867 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

MobieCoin Profile

The Reddit community for MobieCoin is https://reddit.com/r/MobiePay. MobieCoin’s official Twitter account is @Mobie_Pay and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MobieCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MobieCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MobieCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MobieCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MobieCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MobieCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.