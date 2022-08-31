Model N (NYSE:MODN) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.18-$0.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $56.00 million-$56.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $56.44 million. Model N also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.70-$0.72 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MODN. StockNews.com upgraded Model N from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Model N from $48.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Model N from $39.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Model N from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.80.

Model N Price Performance

NYSE MODN traded up $0.44 on Wednesday, reaching $29.65. 2,924 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 185,980. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.74. Model N has a 12 month low of $20.95 and a 12 month high of $37.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Model N

Model N ( NYSE:MODN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $56.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.85 million. Model N had a negative return on equity of 6.00% and a negative net margin of 12.52%. Model N’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Model N will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total value of $152,090.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 176,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,493,458.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CRO Christopher Lyon sold 2,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total value of $83,081.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 143,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,552,630.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total value of $152,090.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 176,145 shares in the company, valued at $4,493,458.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,207 shares of company stock valued at $634,595 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Model N by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,080 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Model N by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,539 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 2,231 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Model N during the 1st quarter valued at about $281,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Model N by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,406 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Model N during the 2nd quarter valued at about $443,000. 97.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Model N Company Profile

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

