Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Shares Sold by River Road Asset Management LLC

River Road Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,202,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,043 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC owned about 0.55% of Molson Coors Beverage worth $64,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TAP. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 12,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 24,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 4,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 4.9% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 22.2% in the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 79.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TAP traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.91. 28,004 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,482,091. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.94. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1-year low of $42.46 and a 1-year high of $60.12.

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is currently 45.10%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TAP. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Molson Coors Beverage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.44.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

