Monavale Price Hits $734.92 on Top Exchanges (MONA)

Monavale (MONA) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. Monavale has a total market cap of $7.65 million and $309,743.00 worth of Monavale was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monavale coin can currently be purchased for $734.92 or 0.03706023 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Monavale has traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Monavale

Monavale (CRYPTO:MONA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2014. Monavale’s total supply is 10,895 coins and its circulating supply is 10,414 coins. Monavale’s official message board is medium.com/@digitalax. Monavale’s official Twitter account is @tcejorpniocanom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Monavale is www.digitalax.xyz.

Buying and Selling Monavale

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

