Monero (XMR) Price Reaches $150.37 on Exchanges

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. Monero has a market cap of $2.73 billion and approximately $98.96 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monero coin can now be bought for approximately $150.37 or 0.00739214 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Monero has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Coalculus (COAL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000014 BTC.
- Bytecoin (BCN) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Monero Classic (XMC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001784 BTC.
- Aeon (AEON) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000773 BTC.
- Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000087 BTC.
- DigitalNote (XDN) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Karbo (KRB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000210 BTC.
- Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- BitTube (TUBE) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
About Monero
Monero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,167,990 coins. The Reddit community for Monero is /r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monerocurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Monero is ww.getmonero.org.
Monero Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.
