Monetary Management Group Inc. Boosts Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Monetary Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,320 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up 2.2% of Monetary Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Monetary Management Group Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $8,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 8.1% during the first quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 17,067 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,657,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 25.1% during the first quarter. Invst LLC now owns 2,838 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.6% during the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 6,117 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,669,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 785,234 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $214,259,000 after purchasing an additional 232,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,556 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,065,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on NVIDIA to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on NVIDIA to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.50.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA stock traded down $2.60 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $152.08. 899,964 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,456,056. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $380.20 billion, a PE ratio of 50.71, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.65. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $140.55 and a twelve month high of $346.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $169.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.61.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 26.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.25%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total value of $4,450,510.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 186,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,100,377.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About NVIDIA

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.