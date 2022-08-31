Monetary Management Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Monetary Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter worth $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter worth $35,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, City State Bank acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Parker-Hannifin Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of PH stock traded down $2.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $266.96. 20,540 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 676,424. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $230.44 and a fifty-two week high of $340.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $271.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $275.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $34.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.57.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.49. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.81% and a net margin of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 26th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PH shares. StockNews.com raised Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $336.00 to $274.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $283.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Barclays upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin to $340.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $346.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.46.

Insider Transactions at Parker-Hannifin

In other news, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 3,224 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.30, for a total transaction of $955,271.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,915,592. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

