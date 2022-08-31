Monetary Management Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Monetary Management Group Inc. cut its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 106,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,480,000 after purchasing an additional 19,655 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 99.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,639,000 after purchasing an additional 20,613 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. 84.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Performance

FRT stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.40. 7,594 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 498,701. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $92.02 and a twelve month high of $140.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.13.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. This is a boost from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 21st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 123.70%.

In related news, Director David W. Faeder bought 10,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $95.84 per share, for a total transaction of $1,012,549.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,288,467.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FRT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $142.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Bank of America raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $143.00 to $121.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust to $120.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Federal Realty Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.87.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

(Get Rating)

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

