Monetary Management Group Inc. Purchases 250 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Monetary Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,911 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in Walmart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Walmart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Walmart by 442.9% during the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Walmart stock traded up $0.28 on Wednesday, reaching $132.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,362,738. The company has a market capitalization of $363.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.41. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.27 and a 52 week high of $160.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.36%. The business had revenue of $152.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WMT shares. Raymond James raised their price target on Walmart from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Walmart from $142.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Walmart from $130.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Walmart from $152.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Walmart from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total value of $1,233,401.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,507,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,522,030.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $130,475,473.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 285,607,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,993,669,616.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total value of $1,233,401.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,507,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,522,030.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,152,124 shares of company stock valued at $297,159,579 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.