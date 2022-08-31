Monetary Management Group Inc. Raises Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Monetary Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,967 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Monetary Management Group Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 690 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 785 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 4,892 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 818 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total transaction of $2,131,595.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,770,542. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PayPal Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $2.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.14. The stock had a trading volume of 447,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,266,200. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $108.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.76, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.49. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $296.70.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 16.79%. As a group, analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PYPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group upgraded shares of PayPal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.00.

About PayPal

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Articles

