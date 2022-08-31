Monetary Management Group Inc. Raises Stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Monetary Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 141.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,512 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,512 shares during the quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $811,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Energy Transfer by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 88,490,552 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $728,277,000 after acquiring an additional 16,346,887 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Energy Transfer by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 65,729,834 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $540,957,000 after acquiring an additional 3,403,732 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Energy Transfer by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 58,239,837 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $479,314,000 after acquiring an additional 4,108,420 shares in the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC lifted its position in Energy Transfer by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 17,309,101 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $142,454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,818,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Energy Transfer by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,581,005 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $145,059,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134,134 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Energy Transfer

In related news, Director Richard D. Brannon acquired 26,027 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.47 per share, for a total transaction of $246,475.69. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 388,347 shares in the company, valued at $3,677,646.09. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 1,591,092 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.94 per share, for a total transaction of $17,406,546.48. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 49,578,477 shares in the company, valued at $542,388,538.38. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard D. Brannon acquired 26,027 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.47 per share, with a total value of $246,475.69. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 388,347 shares in the company, valued at $3,677,646.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

Several research firms recently commented on ET. Barclays boosted their price target on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.63.

Shares of ET stock traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $11.92. 354,819 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,065,587. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $36.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.90. Energy Transfer LP has a 1-year low of $7.96 and a 1-year high of $12.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.81 and its 200 day moving average is $10.87.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $25.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.88 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 4.83%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.60%.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

Featured Stories

