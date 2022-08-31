Monetary Management Group Inc. Sells 900 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Monetary Management Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Monetary Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWM. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,932,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,319,775,000 after buying an additional 1,165,941 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,076,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,046,263,000 after buying an additional 381,362 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 16.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,404,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $904,078,000 after buying an additional 637,575 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 19,945.9% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,455,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,835,000 after buying an additional 3,438,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,887,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $592,795,000 after buying an additional 133,758 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $184.34. The stock had a trading volume of 796,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,949,660. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $162.78 and a 1 year high of $244.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $183.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.79.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

