Monetary Management Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Monetary Management Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Roku were worth $698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in Roku by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Roku in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Roku by 156.5% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Roku by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.41, for a total transaction of $62,397.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,337,262.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.41, for a total transaction of $62,397.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,337,262.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Mustafa Ozgen sold 4,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $497,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,714 shares of company stock valued at $750,755 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Roku Stock Performance

A number of research firms have recently commented on ROKU. TheStreet cut shares of Roku from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Roku from $240.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Roku from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Roku from $185.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Roku in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Roku presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.54.

Shares of Roku stock traded up $1.34 on Wednesday, reaching $68.35. The company had a trading volume of 136,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,666,990. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.50. The firm has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a PE ratio of -201.39 and a beta of 1.73. Roku, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.00 and a 52-week high of $374.74.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $764.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $804.64 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a negative return on equity of 1.66%. Roku’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -3.4 EPS for the current year.

Roku Profile

(Get Rating)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

See Also

