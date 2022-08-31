Moola Price Reaches $0.0037 on Major Exchanges (AXPR)

Moola (AXPR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. In the last week, Moola has traded 14.4% lower against the dollar. Moola has a market cap of $1.05 million and $91,001.00 worth of Moola was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Moola coin can currently be purchased for $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004970 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20,122.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005078 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004094 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004967 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002541 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.89 or 0.00133650 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00033136 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.49 or 0.00081954 BTC.

Moola Coin Profile

Moola (AXPR) is a coin. Moola’s total supply is 344,674,001 coins and its circulating supply is 279,674,001 coins. Moola’s official Twitter account is @mlatoken.

Moola Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moola MLA is a defi statistics platform and deflation yield farming dapp on the Binance Smart Chain. “

