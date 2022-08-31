Motorola Solutions, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.79 (NYSE:MSI)

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.79 per share by the communications equipment provider on Friday, October 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

Motorola Solutions has increased its dividend payment by an average of 11.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Motorola Solutions has a payout ratio of 28.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Motorola Solutions to earn $10.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.5%.

NYSE MSI opened at $245.13 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $230.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $224.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.01 billion, a PE ratio of 35.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.92. Motorola Solutions has a 1 year low of $195.18 and a 1 year high of $273.65.

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.22% and a negative return on equity of 571.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions will post 9.09 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions to $311.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions to $301.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.11.

In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 500 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.29, for a total transaction of $127,145.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,276.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.75, for a total transaction of $5,493,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,348 shares in the company, valued at $7,767,723. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.29, for a total transaction of $127,145.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,174 shares in the company, valued at $1,824,276.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 217,633 shares of company stock valued at $54,580,396. 1.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MSI. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the second quarter worth $35,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 881.8% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 324 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 7.1% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 843 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

