Murchinson Ltd. Buys Shares of 219,793 Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AKIC)

Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new position in Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AKIC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 219,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,172,000. Murchinson Ltd. owned approximately 0.91% of Sports Ventures Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sports Ventures Acquisition in the first quarter worth $148,000. Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sports Ventures Acquisition in the first quarter worth $53,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sports Ventures Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $301,000. Diameter Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in Sports Ventures Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $1,705,000. Finally, Kawa Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Sports Ventures Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $1,074,000. 94.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sports Ventures Acquisition Stock Performance

Sports Ventures Acquisition stock opened at $9.92 on Wednesday. Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.62 and a 12-month high of $9.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.87.

Sports Ventures Acquisition Company Profile

Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses operating in the sports, media, and entertainment sectors, including traditional and emerging sports, as well as film and television production and infrastructure.

