Murchinson Ltd. Invests $1.27 Million in The Valens Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VLNS)

Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of The Valens Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VLNS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,272,000.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VLNS. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Valens during the fourth quarter worth about $3,206,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Valens during the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Valens during the fourth quarter worth about $10,384,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Valens during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Valens by 205.7% during the first quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 41,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 27,770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.04% of the company’s stock.
Valens Stock Performance
Shares of VLNS opened at $0.85 on Wednesday. The Valens Company Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.58 and a 52-week high of $7.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.19.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Valens Profile
The Valens Company Inc develops, manufactures, and sells cannabinoid-based products in Canada and internationally. It produces dried cannabis and hemp biomass products. The company also provides a range of products, including tinctures, two-piece caps, soft gels, oral sprays, and vape pens, as well as beverages, concentrates, topicals, edibles, natural health, and other products.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Valens (VLNS)
- PVH Corporation Is On Track For Capital Returns
- Can Pinterest Rally On Support From Big Investor With Conviction?
- Chargepoint Rallies, Despite Weaker Earnings
- Is Cadence Close To A Cup-With-High-Handle Breakout?
- How the Pandemic Forced F5 to Flex its Software Side
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Valens Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VLNS – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Valens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.