Murchinson Ltd. Invests $1.27 Million in The Valens Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VLNS)

Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of The Valens Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VLNS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,272,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VLNS. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Valens during the fourth quarter worth about $3,206,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Valens during the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Valens during the fourth quarter worth about $10,384,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Valens during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Valens by 205.7% during the first quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 41,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 27,770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VLNS opened at $0.85 on Wednesday. The Valens Company Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.58 and a 52-week high of $7.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.19.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VLNS shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Valens from C$2.50 to C$1.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of Valens from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Valens from C$6.75 to C$4.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Valens from C$3.50 to C$1.20 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

The Valens Company Inc develops, manufactures, and sells cannabinoid-based products in Canada and internationally. It produces dried cannabis and hemp biomass products. The company also provides a range of products, including tinctures, two-piece caps, soft gels, oral sprays, and vape pens, as well as beverages, concentrates, topicals, edibles, natural health, and other products.

