Murchinson Ltd. Invests $10.07 Million in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 125,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,074,000. Activision Blizzard comprises about 1.9% of Murchinson Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ATVI. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 275.5% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Activision Blizzard

In other news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 10,174 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total value of $816,158.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,930,305.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of ATVI stock opened at $78.86 on Wednesday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.40 and a 12 month high of $86.90. The company has a quick ratio of 6.18, a current ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.87. The company has a market cap of $61.69 billion, a PE ratio of 32.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.51.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 24.57%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.05.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

Featured Articles

