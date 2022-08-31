Murchinson Ltd. Invests $96,000 in Nymox Pharmaceutical Co. (NASDAQ:NYMX)

Murchinson Ltd. bought a new stake in Nymox Pharmaceutical Co. (NASDAQ:NYMX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 76,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000. Murchinson Ltd. owned 0.08% of Nymox Pharmaceutical as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NYMX. WMS Partners LLC bought a new stake in Nymox Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth $53,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Nymox Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth about $137,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Nymox Pharmaceutical by 48.1% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 34,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 11,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in Nymox Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth about $44,000. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ NYMX traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.41. 16,399 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,635. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.91. Nymox Pharmaceutical Co. has a 12 month low of $0.19 and a 12 month high of $2.27.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of drugs for the aging population in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is Fexapotide Triflutate (NX-1207), which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of benign prostatic hyperplasia, and Phase II clinical trials for low grade localized prostate cancer, as well as is in preclinical studies for hepatocellular carcinoma.

