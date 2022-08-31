Murchinson Ltd. Purchases Shares of 1,048,514 Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AKICW)

Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AKICW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,048,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,153,000.

Separately, Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sports Ventures Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $991,000.

Sports Ventures Acquisition Stock Performance

AKICW remained flat at $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday. Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $1.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.06.

