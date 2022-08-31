Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) Shares Sold by River Road Asset Management LLC

River Road Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 777,705 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 63,150 shares during the quarter. Murphy USA accounts for 1.7% of River Road Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. River Road Asset Management LLC owned approximately 3.21% of Murphy USA worth $155,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUSA. Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy USA in the 1st quarter valued at $33,647,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Murphy USA by 307.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 182,305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,323,000 after buying an additional 137,549 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Murphy USA by 84.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 273,330 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,458,000 after acquiring an additional 125,270 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Murphy USA in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,200,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Murphy USA by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 102,239 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $20,444,000 after acquiring an additional 22,545 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on MUSA. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Murphy USA from $230.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on Murphy USA from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Murphy USA Price Performance

In related news, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 50,000 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.48, for a total transaction of $14,274,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 463,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,326,831.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, VP Donald R. Smith, Jr. sold 1,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.43, for a total value of $327,814.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,998 shares in the company, valued at $5,263,155.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.48, for a total value of $14,274,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 463,524 shares in the company, valued at $132,326,831.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

MUSA stock traded up $2.45 on Wednesday, reaching $295.38. 4,653 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,567. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $271.78 and a 200-day moving average of $236.04. The firm has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. Murphy USA Inc. has a twelve month low of $145.24 and a twelve month high of $303.09.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $2.88. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 68.86%. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Murphy USA Inc. will post 21.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. This is a boost from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.87%.

Murphy USA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 1,679 retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

Featured Stories

