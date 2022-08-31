MYCELX Technologies (LON:MYX) Shares Up 11.8%

MYCELX Technologies Co. (LON:MYX – Get Rating) shot up 11.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 48.36 ($0.58) and last traded at GBX 47.50 ($0.57). 153,162 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 421% from the average session volume of 29,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 42.50 ($0.51).

MYCELX Technologies Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.62. The firm has a market cap of £10.92 million and a P/E ratio of -7.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 45.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 51.64.

MYCELX Technologies Company Profile

MYCELX Technologies Corporation, a clean water technology company, provides water treatment solutions to the oil and gas, power, marine, and heavy manufacturing sectors in the Middle East, the United States, Nigeria, Australia and internationally. The company offers oil removal solutions for upstream produced water to oil companies; and hydrocarbons removal services from downstream process wastewater that are used in petrochemical facilities and refineries.

Featured Stories

