NAOS Finance (NAOS) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $29,332.00

NAOS Finance (NAOS) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. Over the last week, NAOS Finance has traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar. One NAOS Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0275 or 0.00000138 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NAOS Finance has a market cap of $2.04 million and approximately $29,332.00 worth of NAOS Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005006 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 84.6% against the dollar and now trades at $86.39 or 0.00432428 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001630 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002257 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.67 or 0.00829235 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00015506 BTC.
NAOS Finance Profile
NAOS Finance’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,107,025 coins. NAOS Finance’s official Twitter account is @naos_finance.
NAOS Finance Coin Trading
