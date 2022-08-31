NAOS Finance (NAOS) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $29,332.00

NAOS Finance (NAOS) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. Over the last week, NAOS Finance has traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar. One NAOS Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0275 or 0.00000138 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NAOS Finance has a market cap of $2.04 million and approximately $29,332.00 worth of NAOS Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get NAOS Finance alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005006 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 84.6% against the dollar and now trades at $86.39 or 0.00432428 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001630 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002257 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.67 or 0.00829235 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00015506 BTC.

NAOS Finance Profile

NAOS Finance’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,107,025 coins. NAOS Finance’s official Twitter account is @naos_finance.

NAOS Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NAOS Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NAOS Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NAOS Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NAOS Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NAOS Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.