Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Issues Earnings Results

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 15.57%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS.

Napco Security Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Napco Security Technologies stock opened at $29.61 on Wednesday. Napco Security Technologies has a 1 year low of $15.39 and a 1 year high of $30.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.94 and a beta of 1.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NSSC shares. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Napco Security Technologies

About Napco Security Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 190.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 8,905 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 69.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 5,920 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 104.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 110,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 56,142 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 95.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 12,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 2.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 66,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

