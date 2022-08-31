Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Issues Earnings Results

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 15.57%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS.
Napco Security Technologies Price Performance
Shares of Napco Security Technologies stock opened at $29.61 on Wednesday. Napco Security Technologies has a 1 year low of $15.39 and a 1 year high of $30.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.94 and a beta of 1.36.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NSSC shares. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.33.
About Napco Security Technologies
Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.
