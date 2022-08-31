Nasdacoin (NSD) Price Hits $0.0011

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 5.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. One Nasdacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Nasdacoin has traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar. Nasdacoin has a total market cap of $31,436.16 and $4,826.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000203 BTC.

MYCE (MYCE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Buxcoin (BUX) traded up 36.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000021 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Nasdacoin Profile

Nasdacoin (NSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 29,249,678 coins. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nasdacoin is nasdacoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nasdacoin is an open source, peer-to-peer, developed with the scrypt algorithm in the POW / POS hybrid format that enables people with entrepreneurial profiles and passionate about the financial and technology market to save and invest their wealth in a decentralized currency and possibly earn an income. “

Buying and Selling Nasdacoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nasdacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nasdacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

