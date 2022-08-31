Nathan James McLean Imlach Purchases 176 Shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1) Stock

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1 – Get Rating) insider Nathan James McLean Imlach purchased 176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 950 ($11.48) per share, with a total value of £1,672 ($2,020.30).

Nathan James McLean Imlach also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 30th, Nathan James McLean Imlach acquired 183 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 895 ($10.81) per share, with a total value of £1,637.85 ($1,979.04).

Mortgage Advice Bureau Stock Down 0.5 %

LON MAB1 traded down GBX 4.64 ($0.06) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 935.36 ($11.30). 7,934 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,480. The firm has a market cap of £533.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,685.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42. Mortgage Advice Bureau has a 52-week low of GBX 840 ($10.15) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,500 ($18.12). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 928.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,043.07.

Mortgage Advice Bureau Company Profile

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice services in the United Kingdom. The company provides advice on approximately 16,000 residential and buy-to-let mortgage products through mortgage intermediaries. It also offers advice on protection and general insurance products.

