National Bank of Greece (OTCMKTS:NBGIF) Trading Down 1.5%

National Bank of Greece S.A. (OTCMKTS:NBGIF – Get Rating) shares were down 1.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.30 and last traded at $3.30. Approximately 2,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 9,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.35.

Several research firms recently commented on NBGIF. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on National Bank of Greece in a report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on National Bank of Greece from €4.50 ($4.59) to €4.40 ($4.49) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on National Bank of Greece from €4.00 ($4.08) to €4.50 ($4.59) in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.49.

National Bank of Greece SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Greece, the United Kingdom, North Macedonia, Romania, Cyprus, Bulgaria, Malta, Egypt, and Luxembourg. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate & Investment Banking, Trouble Assets Unit, Global Markets and Asset Management, Insurance, International Banking Operations, and Other segments.

