Natural Order Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NOAC) Shares Sold by Murchinson Ltd.

Murchinson Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Natural Order Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NOAC – Get Rating) by 40.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 300,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200,000 shares during the period. Natural Order Acquisition comprises 0.6% of Murchinson Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Murchinson Ltd. owned approximately 1.04% of Natural Order Acquisition worth $2,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NOAC. Arena Investors LP purchased a new position in Natural Order Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $291,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. boosted its position in Natural Order Acquisition by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 77,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 25,168 shares in the last quarter. Omni Event Management Ltd purchased a new position in Natural Order Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,705,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Natural Order Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,928,000. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Natural Order Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,374,000. 56.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Natural Order Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ NOAC opened at $9.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.87. Natural Order Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.67 and a 1-year high of $9.95.

Natural Order Acquisition Company Profile

Natural Order Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies that use plant-based, cell-based, or precision fermentation technologies for developing food products that eliminate animals from the food supply chain.

