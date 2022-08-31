NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) is River Road Asset Management LLC’s Largest Position

River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,422,993 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,176,368 shares during the quarter. NCR comprises about 3.3% of River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. River Road Asset Management LLC owned 5.43% of NCR worth $298,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in NCR during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in NCR by 59.7% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 936 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in NCR by 283.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in NCR during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in NCR during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NCR stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.23. 18,159 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,830,742. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.21. NCR Co. has a 12 month low of $27.05 and a 12 month high of $45.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.19 and a beta of 1.52.

NCR ( NYSE:NCR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.10. NCR had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 1.06%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. NCR’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NCR Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Stephens dropped their price target on NCR to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.67.

NCR Corporation provides various software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology segments. The company offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

