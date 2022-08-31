NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) Trading Down 6.1%

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCSM – Get Rating) dropped 6.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $29.05 and last traded at $29.05. Approximately 991 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 6,698 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.95.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, TheStreet downgraded NCS Multistage from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th.
NCS Multistage Price Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $69.95 million, a P/E ratio of -27.15 and a beta of 1.49.
Institutional Trading of NCS Multistage
About NCS Multistage
NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc provides engineered products and support services for oil and natural gas well completions and field development strategies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fracturing systems, which include casing-installed sliding sleeves, downhole frac isolation assemblies, sand jet perforating products, accelus sliding sleeves, injection control devices, repeat precision products, chemical and radioactive tracer diagnostics, and well construction products.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NCS Multistage (NCSM)
- Shock Absorbers: 3 Low Volatility Dividend Stocks for Bumpy Times
- The Retail Sector: Winners And Losers From Q2 Earnings
- Can Targa Continue Rallying To Meet Its Price Target?
- Is Unity Software Ready To Rally After Rejecting AppLovin Offer?
- MarketBeat Podcast: The Time For Cloud Stocks May Be Now
Receive News & Ratings for NCS Multistage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCS Multistage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.