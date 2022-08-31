NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) Trading Down 6.1%

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCSM – Get Rating) dropped 6.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $29.05 and last traded at $29.05. Approximately 991 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 6,698 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet downgraded NCS Multistage from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th.

NCS Multistage Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $69.95 million, a P/E ratio of -27.15 and a beta of 1.49.

Institutional Trading of NCS Multistage

About NCS Multistage

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NCS Multistage during the first quarter worth about $201,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of NCS Multistage by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 65,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NCS Multistage by 59.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of NCS Multistage by 13.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of NCS Multistage during the first quarter worth about $263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc provides engineered products and support services for oil and natural gas well completions and field development strategies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fracturing systems, which include casing-installed sliding sleeves, downhole frac isolation assemblies, sand jet perforating products, accelus sliding sleeves, injection control devices, repeat precision products, chemical and radioactive tracer diagnostics, and well construction products.

Further Reading

