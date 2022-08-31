Neo Lithium (CVE:NLC) Shares Up 0.1%

Shares of Neo Lithium Corp. (CVE:NLC – Get Rating) were up 0.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$6.50 and last traded at C$6.50. Approximately 88,215 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 361,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.49.
Neo Lithium Price Performance
The company has a market cap of C$958.79 million and a PE ratio of 43.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.50. The company has a quick ratio of 20.20, a current ratio of 20.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
About Neo Lithium
Neo Lithium Corp., a lithium brine exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of resource properties. It explores for lithium deposits. It owns a 100% interest in the Tres Quebradas (3Q) project covering an area of approximately 35,000 hectares, including a salar complex of approximately 16,000 hectares located in Catamarca Province, Argentina.
Read More
