NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.28-$1.38 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.59 billion-$1.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.66 billion. NetApp also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.40-$5.60 EPS.

NetApp Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.38. 2,367 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,140,166. The company has a market cap of $15.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.22. NetApp has a one year low of $61.26 and a one year high of $96.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.38.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 128.71% and a net margin of 14.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that NetApp will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

NetApp Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. NetApp’s payout ratio is 47.85%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NTAP. Wedbush cut their target price on NetApp from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on NetApp from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Cowen cut their price objective on NetApp to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on NetApp from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on NetApp from $91.00 to $78.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $92.00.

Insider Activity at NetApp

In related news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.68, for a total transaction of $1,164,240.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 61,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,950,331. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.68, for a total value of $1,164,240.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 61,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,950,331. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael J. Berry bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $72.04 per share, for a total transaction of $360,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,875 shares in the company, valued at $6,906,835. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,375 shares of company stock worth $1,598,633. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NetApp

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 94.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,936 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,009 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,356 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new stake in shares of NetApp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $293,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 3,648 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

Featured Articles

