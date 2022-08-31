Netbox Coin Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $18.00 (NBX)

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. Netbox Coin has a market capitalization of $109,875.70 and approximately $18.00 worth of Netbox Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Netbox Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Netbox Coin has traded 234.5% higher against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- AXEL (AXEL) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000840 BTC.
- Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000305 BTC.
- Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.71 or 0.00157796 BTC.
- CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000206 BTC.
- WebDollar (WEBD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Donu (DONU) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000349 BTC.
- Uptrennd (1UP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Blockburn (BURN) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
Netbox Coin Profile
Netbox Coin (NBX) is a coin. Its launch date was February 17th, 2018. Netbox Coin’s total supply is 80,571,489 coins and its circulating supply is 79,578,046 coins. The official message board for Netbox Coin is medium.com/@netboxglobal. The official website for Netbox Coin is netbox.global. Netbox Coin’s official Twitter account is @netboxglobal.
