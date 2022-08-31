Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock Price Up 5.8%

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) rose 5.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $233.86 and last traded at $233.50. Approximately 93,266 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 6,619,623 shares. The stock had previously closed at $220.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NFLX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Pivotal Research dropped their price objective on Netflix from $235.00 to $175.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Netflix from $300.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Benchmark lowered Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $157.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $265.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on Netflix from $350.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $321.78.

Netflix Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $257.79. The firm has a market cap of $100.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Netflix

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.07% and a net margin of 16.42%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 75 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 688 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in Netflix by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 60 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 3,872 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,461,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,326,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

