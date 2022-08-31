NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:NRSN) Short Interest Update

NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:NRSN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,400 shares, an increase of 31.4% from the July 31st total of 37,600 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,670,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NRSN. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NeuroSense Therapeutics by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 77,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 33,751 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NeuroSense Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NeuroSense Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $134,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of NeuroSense Therapeutics by 612.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 11,544 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of NeuroSense Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

NeuroSense Therapeutics stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,125,805. NeuroSense Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.23 and a 12 month high of $8.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.11.

NeuroSense Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NRSN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter.

NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing treatments for patients suffering from debilitating neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead product is PrimeC, an extended-release oral formulation of a fixed dose combination of ciprofloxacin and celecoxib for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

