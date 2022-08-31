Neutrino USD (USDN) Market Capitalization Tops $669.01 Million

Neutrino USD (USDN) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. During the last week, Neutrino USD has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar. One Neutrino USD coin can now be purchased for $0.98 or 0.00004799 BTC on popular exchanges. Neutrino USD has a total market cap of $669.01 million and approximately $2.46 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Neutrino USD

Neutrino USD launched on November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 685,230,983 coins and its circulating supply is 685,230,125 coins. Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Neutrino USD is medium.com/@neutrinoteam. The official website for Neutrino USD is beta.neutrino.at.

Buying and Selling Neutrino USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutrino USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neutrino USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

