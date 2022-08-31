NevGold (OTC:NAUFF) Trading 4% Higher

NevGold Corp. (OTC:NAUFF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 4% on Monday . The company traded as high as 0.36 and last traded at 0.36. 1,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 36,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.35.

NevGold Trading Down 2.2 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of 0.42.

NevGold Company Profile

NevGold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold and silver polymetallic deposits. It owns interests in the Limousine Butte and Cedar Wash projects in Nevada, the United States; and the Ptarmigan silver polymetallic project in British Columbia, Canada.

