New Millennium Iron Corp (NML.TO) (TSE:NML) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

New Millennium Iron Corp (NML.TO) (TSE:NML – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$4.44. New Millennium Iron Corp (NML.TO) shares last traded at C$4.08, with a volume of 193,538 shares.

New Millennium Iron Corp (NML.TO) Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.70. The stock has a market capitalization of C$61.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -816.00.

About New Millennium Iron Corp (NML.TO)

(Get Rating)

New Millennium Iron Corp. explores for, evaluates, and develops iron ore deposits in Canada. The company's principal property is the Millennium Iron Range project, which include interests in the KÃ©Mag and LabMag taconite properties located in the Labrador Trough covering the province of Newfoundland and Labrador, as well as in the Menihek Region around Schefferville, QuÃ©bec.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for New Millennium Iron Corp (NML.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Millennium Iron Corp (NML.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.