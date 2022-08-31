New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
New Residential Investment has a twelve month low of $8.18 and a twelve month high of $11.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.68.
New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 28.82%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that New Residential Investment will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.
New Residential Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities, Properties and Loans, Consumer Loans, Mortgage Loans, and Corporate segments. The company invests in mortgage servicing rights, mortgage origination and servicing companies, residential mortgage-backed securities, properties and loans, consumer loans, and other opportunistic investments.
