New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

New Residential Investment Price Performance

New Residential Investment has a twelve month low of $8.18 and a twelve month high of $11.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.68.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 28.82%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that New Residential Investment will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of New Residential Investment

About New Residential Investment

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in New Residential Investment by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,042,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,961,000 after buying an additional 427,750 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in New Residential Investment by 86.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,010,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,420,000 after buying an additional 467,395 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in New Residential Investment by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 317,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,954,000 after buying an additional 7,215 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in New Residential Investment by 0.9% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 266,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in New Residential Investment by 11.6% in the second quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 143,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.48% of the company’s stock.

New Residential Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities, Properties and Loans, Consumer Loans, Mortgage Loans, and Corporate segments. The company invests in mortgage servicing rights, mortgage origination and servicing companies, residential mortgage-backed securities, properties and loans, consumer loans, and other opportunistic investments.

