NGEx Resources (TSE:NGQ) Stock Price Up 5.7%

NGEx Resources Inc (TSE:NGQ – Get Rating) traded up 5.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$1.11 and last traded at C$1.11. 54,700 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 50,487 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.05.

NGEx Resources Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$277.01 million and a P/E ratio of -9.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.10.

About NGEx Resources

NGEx Resources Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in South America. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its core assets include the 100% owned Josemaria project located in the San Juan province, Argentina; and 63% owned Los Helados project located in the Andes Mountains of the Atacama Region, Chile.

