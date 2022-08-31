NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY reduced its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 61.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,315 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 124,344 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in NIKE were worth $10,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 900.0% in the first quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 90.4% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 238 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 64.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on NKE. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas lowered shares of NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

NIKE Trading Down 1.5 %

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total transaction of $3,215,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,466,772.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $1,713,023.83. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 73,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,900,414.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total value of $3,215,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,466,772.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,796 shares of company stock valued at $9,085,334. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NKE stock traded down $1.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.24. 112,489 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,432,526. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.53 and a 52-week high of $179.10. The company has a market cap of $166.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $109.49 and its 200-day moving average is $119.47.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.45%.

NIKE declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the footwear maker to reacquire up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

