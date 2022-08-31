Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:NISN) Short Interest Update

Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:NISN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 153,400 shares, an increase of 21.3% from the July 31st total of 126,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 788,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Nisun International Enterprise Development Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nisun International Enterprise Development Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Nisun International Enterprise Development Group by 2,772.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 108,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 104,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Nisun International Enterprise Development Group by 214.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 389,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 265,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Nisun International Enterprise Development Group alerts:

Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of Nisun International Enterprise Development Group stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.74. The company had a trading volume of 244,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,736. The company has a market capitalization of $24.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.82. Nisun International Enterprise Development Group has a 1-year low of $0.53 and a 1-year high of $17.83.

Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Company Profile

Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co, Ltd (NASDAQ: NISN) is a technology-driven, integrated supply chain solutions provider focused on transforming the corporate finance industry. Leveraging its rich industry experience, Nisun is dedicated to providing professional supply chain solutions to Chinese and foreign enterprises and financial institutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nisun International Enterprise Development Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.