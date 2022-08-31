Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the shipping company on Wednesday, October 12th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Nordic American Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

Nordic American Tankers has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Nordic American Tankers has a dividend payout ratio of 36.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Nordic American Tankers to earn $0.03 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 266.7%.

Shares of NAT stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $2.44. The stock had a trading volume of 8,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,653,894. The firm has a market cap of $472.04 million, a P/E ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Nordic American Tankers has a twelve month low of $1.40 and a twelve month high of $3.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.28.

Nordic American Tankers ( NYSE:NAT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The shipping company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. Nordic American Tankers had a negative net margin of 189.05% and a negative return on equity of 21.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Nordic American Tankers will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Clarkson Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nordic American Tankers in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Nordic American Tankers in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nordic American Tankers currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.58.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Nordic American Tankers during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nordic American Tankers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.46% of the company’s stock.

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 24 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was formerly known as Nordic American Tanker Shipping Limited and changed its name to Nordic American Tankers Limited in June 2011.

