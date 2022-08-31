Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The shipping company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. Nordic American Tankers had a negative net margin of 189.05% and a negative return on equity of 21.52%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS.

Nordic American Tankers Price Performance

Shares of NAT stock opened at $2.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.28. Nordic American Tankers has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $3.35.

Institutional Trading of Nordic American Tankers

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,897,210 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $21,082,000 after purchasing an additional 366,761 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,369,776 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,245,000 after purchasing an additional 9,194 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 19.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,176,842 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,637,000 after purchasing an additional 356,949 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 12.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,304,903 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after purchasing an additional 143,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 263.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,243,172 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 900,861 shares during the last quarter. 33.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Nordic American Tankers

Several research firms recently weighed in on NAT. Clarkson Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nordic American Tankers in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Nordic American Tankers in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.58.

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 24 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was formerly known as Nordic American Tanker Shipping Limited and changed its name to Nordic American Tankers Limited in June 2011.

