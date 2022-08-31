Norinchukin Bank The Acquires 1,334 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,326 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $4,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,871,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,171,143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906,014 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,030,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,436,000 after purchasing an additional 80,471 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $324,398,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1,598.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,228,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,885,000 after buying an additional 1,155,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,205,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,465,000 after acquiring an additional 13,118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at L3Harris Technologies

In other L3Harris Technologies news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 8,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total transaction of $2,026,858.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,644,693.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other L3Harris Technologies news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 8,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total transaction of $2,026,858.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,644,693.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,914,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,518 shares of company stock worth $5,626,858. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

L3Harris Technologies Trading Down 0.9 %

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.91.

NYSE:LHX opened at $231.24 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $233.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $239.70. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.71 and a 12 month high of $279.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $44.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.67.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 13.09%. L3Harris Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.26 EPS. Equities analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.42 EPS for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.14%.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Featured Articles

